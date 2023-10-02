Second police force investigating claims against Russell Brand

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russell Brand is facing investigation by a second police force over allegations of stalking and harassment.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is taking a fresh look at allegations previously made by a woman against the performer between 2018 and 2022.

The comedian has been accused of a number of sexual offences that are being examined by the Metropolitan Police.

TVP did not name Brand, but said: “Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks received new information in relation to the harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018.

“This information is being investigated. As such, it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Brand, 48, has strongly denied accusations made by a number of women that first emerged in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Further claims have since been made to the Met police.