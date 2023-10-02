Jump to content

Second police force investigating claims against Russell Brand

Thames Valley Police is looking again at previous allegations of stalking and harassment against the comedian.

Margaret Davis
Monday 02 October 2023 14:17
Thames Valley Police said it had received new information in the past two weeks in relation to previous allegations of stalking and harassment against Russell Brand (PA)
(PA Media)

Russell Brand is facing investigation by a second police force over allegations of stalking and harassment.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) is taking a fresh look at allegations previously made by a woman against the performer between 2018 and 2022.

The comedian has been accused of a number of sexual offences that are being examined by the Metropolitan Police.

TVP did not name Brand, but said: “Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks received new information in relation to the harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018.

“This information is being investigated. As such, it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Brand, 48, has strongly denied accusations made by a number of women that first emerged in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Further claims have since been made to the Met police.

