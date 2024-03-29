Young boy in critical condition after being found in River Thames

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A boy has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being found in the River Thames.

A police appeal was launched to find Daniel Alaby, five, on Friday. He had gone missing from his home in Thamesmead, south-east London.

At 6.23pm officers looking for Daniel found a child in the river, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police administered CPR before the paramedics arrived.

The child, who is believed to be Daniel, has been taken to hospital in a critical condition, the force added.

Daniel’s family have been made aware and are being supported by police officers.

There is no evidence to suggest that any other person was involved, the Met said.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel on Friday is asked to call police on 101 or post @MetCC ref 4592/29MAR24.