More than half of shoppers ‘have sold purchases on rather than returning them’

More than half (51%) of shoppers have opted to re-sell unwanted purchases themselves rather than returning them to the store, a survey has found.

The top reasons for reselling include people finding it simpler than making a return, missing the returns window, wanting to give unwanted items “a new lease of life” and wanting to help the environment, according to the research from Barclaycard Payments.

The payments provider also commissioned a survey of 400 retailers in October, which found more than half (56%) reported seeing a drop in return rates in the past year.

Retailers attributed the change to consumers making more mindful purchasing decisions, buying less overall due to the cost-of-living crisis and making more environmentally friendly choices.

Nearly half (47%) of shoppers surveyed said they are using more sustainable shopping methods compared with last year, with some seeing it as a way to help manage their finances and reduce spending amid rising living costs.

Shopping this way can be an efficient way to access affordable products and services Linda Weston, Barclaycard Payments

A third (32%) said buying through more sustainable options had helped them access products that would normally be out of their price range.

Two in five (40%) retailers surveyed said they now offer a rental option, of which 61% had launched this service in the past year.

Designer clothing and handbags were among the most popular items available to rent or buy pre-used.

Linda Weston, head of core product, Barclaycard Payments, said: “Whether renting or buying second-hand, recycling through community groups, or selling pre-loved items on a reselling platform – our data shows more sustainable shopping options are becoming increasingly popular.

“Shopping this way can be an efficient way to access affordable products and services, which is especially important as the cost of living rises.”

Some 2,000 shoppers were surveyed in October.