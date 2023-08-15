What the papers say – August 16

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The arrest of three suspected spies in London and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk lead the majority of the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Metro feature stories on the three Bulgarians who were arrested and charged after allegedly spying for Russia.

The Times, i and The Daily Telegraph follow suit, reporting on the alleged spies who were “posing as journalists”.

And the Daily Mail says the suspected spies were arrested as a part of a major national security investigation.

Meanwhile, in the Financial Times, private equity group TPG Capital has approached EY about buying a stake in their consulting arm.

Due to rising wages, there will be a significant bump of up to £72 a month in the state pension, according to the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says a historian has found the graves of the members of the “long-lost Knights Templar” in an English churchyard.