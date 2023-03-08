What the papers say – March 8

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mid-week papers are led by the Government’s clampdown on small boats crossing the Channel and the murder trial of the man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The Daily Express, The Times and The Guardian carry the controversial policy, with the latter citing the UN’s claim that the Tories are “extinguishing the right to seek refugee protection in the UK”.

Outspoken football commentator Gary Lineker, who has criticised the policy by likening it to the Nazi regime, is the subject of The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail front pages after Tory MPs demanded he be rebuked by the BBC.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and Metro report on the court trial of Thomas Cashman, who allegedly killed Olivia as he tried to shoot a convicted burglar as the latter tried to force his way into her home.

The head of the US central bank has warned that officials could raise interest rates farther and faster than previously expected in order to stabilise prices, the Financial Times says.

While according to the i, the Environment Agency no longer has a target for visiting sewage treatment works.

The Independent marks International Women’s Day with a Tracey Emin artwork as its splash.

And the Daily Star claims it has joined a £1.4billion space mission to find extra-terrestrial life on Jupiter.