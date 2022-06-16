What the papers say – June 16

Further reaction to the cancellation of the first Rwanda deportation flight features on the front pages.

PA Reporter
Thursday 16 June 2022 04:36
What the papers say – June 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – June 16 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

The nation’s papers are led by the sudden resignation of the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt.

The Times, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph report the peer said he had been “frustrated” with Boris Johnson’s response to the partygate investigations, and described resignation as a “last resort” that “sends a critical signal into the public domain”.

Recommended

The story is also carried by Metro and i.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports Justice Secretary Dominic Raab is looking at the possibility of ignoring future rulings from the European Court of Human Rights after its role in blocking the initial Rwanda deportation flight.

The Daily Express says Home Secretary Priti Patel was left “furious” over the court’s “secret” process.

The Independent carries first-hand accounts from some of those who were aboard the cancelled flight.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with a plea for a donor heart for a 16-month old girl.

The Financial Times reports the US Federal Reserve has stepped in to try taming the country’s highest inflation in 40 years.

Recommended

And the Daily Star says scientists have invented a pill to replace exercise.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in