What the papers say – November 3
A variety of stories covering migration, windfall taxes and census data are splashed across Thursday’s front pages.
The nation’s papers are led by further developments in the migrant crisis, as well as Matt Hancock in the jungle.
The Daily Express reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman is targeting three more countries for deportations in an effort to bring the crisis under control.
Meanwhile, The Guardian and i say the Home Office left a group of asylum seekers from the Manston immigration centre stranded at London’s Victoria railway station.
And Metro leads with one of its readers stopping a bus carrying asylum seekers after spotting his nephew on an earlier front-page picture of a group of children at Manston.
Elsewhere, The Times reports the Prime Minister is planning to extend windfall taxes on oil and gas companies in a bid to raise £40 billion over five years.
The Independent says Rishi Sunak is also willing to tear up a number of spending pledges to balance the books in the autumn statement.
The Daily Telegraph leads with the Bank of England readying for the biggest interest rate rise since Black Wednesday, after the Financial Times reported the US Federal Reserve raised its main interest rate by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth consecutive time.
Mr Hancock’s claim that he could talk to constituents while on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here has been branded “delusional” by an insider quoted by the Daily Mirror.
The Daily Star dedicates its front page to a campaign to make the former health secretary participate in every one of the show’s bushtucker trials.
The Daily Mail leads with census data showing a record one in six residents of England and Wales were born overseas.
And The Sun says Strictly contestant Fleur East was given a second chance at last week’s dance-off after a fall in her initial attempt was “kept secret from viewers”.
