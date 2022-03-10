What the papers say – March 10

The destruction of a Ukrainian maternity hospital and rumours of potential chemical warfare feature on the nation’s front pages.

The Guardian, i and The Sun all lead on the hospital attack, which Metro says is a “new low” from Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Mirror and The Independent call the attack “barbaric” and the Daily Mail leads with Boris Johnson’s description of it as “depraved”.

The Financial Times adds Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea for help to its report of the attack.

The Daily Telegraph leads on reports Russia is “plotting” a chemical attack.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star says Mr Putin has “cut the power” to the Chernobyl nuclear reactor.