What the papers say – February 13

The Monday papers are led by the UK’s response to a series of objects in Western airspace being shot down by the US military.

The Telegraph reports Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the UK will conduct a security review amid fears similar unknown objects have already flown over Britain.

The Financial Times leads with Taiwanese officials claiming dozens of Chinese military balloon flights have crossed the country in recent years.

Meanwhile, The Independent and Metro report pressure is mounting on BBC chairman Richard Sharp after MPs found he made “significant errors of judgment” by acting as a go-between for a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.

The Guardian carries condemnation from Labour over excessive civil service spending under the Conservatives.

The Times says ministers fear multi-million pound fines for water companies spilling sewage into rivers and seas are “disproportionate”.

The Daily Express reports on the nation’s deepening care crisis, while the Daily Mirror leads with a story on NHS staff suffering from long Covid.

In the Daily Mail, former chief Brexit negotiator and Tory peer Lord Frost has warned of a plot to undermine Brexit after leading Remainers held a secret summit on EU relations.

The Sun carries a thank you from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the paper’s campaign to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

And the Daily Star says the UK is forecast to be hotter than Paris on Valentine’s Day.