King reaffirms coronation pledge to serve in personal message ahead of Easter

The King has reaffirmed his coronation pledge “not to be served, but to serve” with “my whole heart” in a personal message ahead of Easter.

Charles’s audio address was broadcast to a congregation at Worcester Cathedral where the Royal Maundy Service was held in his absence, due to the monarch’s continuing cancer treatment.

It did not directly refer to the King and the Princess of Wales’ treatment for undisclosed types of cancer, but highlighted those who “extend the hand of friendship” – likely to be interpreted as the nation’s response to the monarchy’s double health scare.

The major event in the royal calendar sees Maundy money – newly minted coins – distributed to community stalwarts by the head of state in recognition of their service, with the Queen deputising for the King in the ceremony, a first for a Queen Consort.

Charles said in his address: “The act of worship, here in Worcester Cathedral, reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the coronation service – to follow Christ’s example ‘not to be served but to serve’.

“That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart.

“It is my special prayer today that Our Lord’s example of serving one another might continue to inspire us and to strengthen all our communities.”

The King has stepped back from large-scale public duties while receiving outpatient cancer treatment, and he spoke of his “great sadness” at not being able to attend the service.

The pre-recorded message began with a Bible reading from the Gospel of John, which describes how Jesus washed the feet of his disciples – the root of the modern day Royal Maundy Service.

Today, sovereigns no longer wash the feet of the needy as they did in medieval times, but 75 women and 75 men – signifying the King’s age – will be presented with two purses, one red and one white, filled with Maundy money.

Charles added: “In this country we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare. But over and above these organisations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.

“The 150 men and women who have been chosen today to receive the Maundy money from my wife are wonderful examples of such kindness; of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities.”