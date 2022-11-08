Jump to content

King ‘believes Britain’s role in the slave trade should not be hidden’

Charles met artists in Leeds who had taken part in the Worlds Re-imagined Globes project which explains Britain’s role in slavery.

Tom Wilkinson
Tuesday 08 November 2022 16:33
The King greeting members of the public (Danny Lawson/PA)
The King greeting members of the public (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King believes Britain’s role in the slave trade should not be hidden, an artist and historian who knows him said.

Charles met artists in Leeds who had taken part in the Worlds Re-imagined Globes project, which explains Britain’s role in slavery.

Fiona Compton, a St Lucian artist and historian, showed him her Palace of the Peacock design which pays homage to enslaved women who used poison to resist.

Afterwards, she told reporters that the King was ready to discuss Britain’s role in the slave trade.

Ms Compton, whose father was prime minister of St Lucia, said: “It’s an ongoing conversation, he says he is ready to speak on it.

“He is ready to have these conversations and see what work can be done.

“We are not talking about reparations, this is not solely something for the British monarchy [to talk about], this is for the British people to have the conversations.

“He agrees, this is British history, it should not be hidden.

“In the same way we are speaking about the Holocaust, we should be open to speaking about Britain’s involvement in the slave trade.”

