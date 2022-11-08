For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King believes Britain’s role in the slave trade should not be hidden, an artist and historian who knows him said.

Charles met artists in Leeds who had taken part in the Worlds Re-imagined Globes project, which explains Britain’s role in slavery.

Fiona Compton, a St Lucian artist and historian, showed him her Palace of the Peacock design which pays homage to enslaved women who used poison to resist.

Afterwards, she told reporters that the King was ready to discuss Britain’s role in the slave trade.

Ms Compton, whose father was prime minister of St Lucia, said: “It’s an ongoing conversation, he says he is ready to speak on it.

“He is ready to have these conversations and see what work can be done.

“We are not talking about reparations, this is not solely something for the British monarchy [to talk about], this is for the British people to have the conversations.

“He agrees, this is British history, it should not be hidden.

“In the same way we are speaking about the Holocaust, we should be open to speaking about Britain’s involvement in the slave trade.”