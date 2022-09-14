Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Crowds gather to watch as Queen leaves palace for last time

The King and the royal family walked behind her coffin in solemn procession to the lying in state.

Pa
Wednesday 14 September 2022 15:18
The coffin of the Queen, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage (Daniel Leal/PA)
The coffin of the Queen, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage (Daniel Leal/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen has left Buckingham Palace for the final time.

The King and the royal family walked behind her coffin in solemn procession to the lying in state.

The ceremonial procession went from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (Vadim Ghirda/PA)
(PA Wire)
Members of the royal family, including the King, follow the Queen’s coffin (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
The coffin of the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

King Charles and the Princess Royal walk behind the coffin of the Queen (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

The coffin was pulled on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The coffin of the Queen draped in the Royal Standard (Sgt Lee Goddard/MOD/PA)
(PA Media)
The ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)
The coffin is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

It was draped with a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown.

The coffin of the Queen, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)
Crowds on The Mall watch the procession of the Queen’s coffin (Martin Meissner/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Queen’s children join the procession (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)
Brothers the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of the Queen (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thousands of mourners flocked to see the moving sight of the Queen departing the palace.

Yeomen Warders arrive ahead of the procession of the coffin (Richard Heathcote/PA)
(PA Wire)
Mounted police pass along The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)
Military personnel cleaning a gun carriage as they made their final preparations at Wellington Barracks ahead of the ceremonial procession (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
A closer inspection of the gun carriage (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
People join the queue to view the Queen lying in state (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Many people have already joined the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

The Queen is lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)
Signage on the South Bank, London, for those joining the queue (David Hughes/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Some people in the queue brought chairs (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)
The queue to see the Queen lying in state (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in