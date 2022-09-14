In Pictures: Crowds gather to watch as Queen leaves palace for last time
The King and the royal family walked behind her coffin in solemn procession to the lying in state.
The Queen has left Buckingham Palace for the final time.
The King and the royal family walked behind her coffin in solemn procession to the lying in state.
The coffin was pulled on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
It was draped with a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown.
Thousands of mourners flocked to see the moving sight of the Queen departing the palace.
Many people have already joined the queue to see the Queen lying in state.
