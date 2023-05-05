Jump to content

In Pictures: King meets his people and carries out engagements on coronation eve

Charles went on a walkabout in The Mall and meet visitors from the Commonwealth and wider world.

Pa
Friday 05 May 2023 18:44
The King on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, London (Toby Melville/PA)
The King on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, London (Toby Melville/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King met his people and welcomed visitors from around the world on the eve of the coronation.

Charles had attended a rehearsal for Saturday’s ceremony, the first since his mother was crowned in 1953, at Westminster Abbey.

However, he delighted crowds who had started to gather in The Mall earlier this week, by emerging from his limousine to shake hands and chat with people who have come to London from home and abroad.

In his role as head of the Commonwealth, Charles also met leaders from the bloc of nations, in a reception at Marlborough House.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other heads of government met the King, who was also hosting visiting heads of state in the evening.

Another rehearsal in Westminster Abbey gave the King and his entourage a further chance to iron out any problems before Saturday’s pageantry, when he will receive all the trappings that go with the role he inherited on the death of his mother last year following an unprecedented 70-year stint as head of state.

