Charles wears tartan kilt in new image released to mark Burns Night

The King has championed his passion for Scotland by wearing a tartan kilt to mark the country’s Burns Night celebrations.

In a new photograph issued by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, Charles can be seen smiling wearing a beige jacket and waistcoat alongside the kilt and a traditional brown sporran, while resting his right hand on a pile of books.

He is also sporting a colourful tie and handkerchief and a purple flower pinned on to his jacket lapel.

The kilt includes green, red and blue stripes and is made from King Charles III tartan, a new variety of the cloth designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority in 2023.

It was created to mark the coronation and in recognition of the King’s strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of Highland dress and Scottish tartans.

The image was taken last autumn in the library of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

The private Scottish home has been handed down through generations of royals after being bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.

Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral in September 2022 while he spent many months at the estate last year following his cancer diagnosis.

Burns Night celebrates the life and work of poet Robert Burns, who is widely seen as the national poet of Scotland, and is held on the anniversary of his birth in 1759.

The celebrations often involve dining on traditional Scottish food, such as haggis, and recitals of Burns’ famous work.

The King has an enduring love of Scotland, spending many summers at Balmoral with the royal family, and often wears kilts when visiting the nation for engagements.

Earlier this month, Charles sent a message of “heartfelt congratulations” to the people of Glasgow, praising the city for its rich culture and centuries of resilience as it celebrated its 850th anniversary.