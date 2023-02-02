Jump to content

King sends thoughts and prayers to people hit by flooding in New Zealand

Charles said he had been following the news of the severe weather with the ‘deepest concern’.

Laura Elston
Thursday 02 February 2023 11:27
Slavko Snjegota stands in knee-deep water outside his house in Auckland (Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP)
Slavko Snjegota stands in knee-deep water outside his house in Auckland (Brett Phibbs/New Zealand Herald via AP)

The King has sent a message of condolence to people affected by flooding in New Zealand.

Flood waters have swept through streets and down highways in Auckland, killing four people and damaging thousands of homes, after a deluge of record rainfall.

Charles, who is King of New Zealand, wrote: “It is with the deepest concern that I have been following news of the flooding and severe weather affecting several regions in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

He added: “My wife and I send our heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who have lost their lives, and our thoughts are with the many others whose lives have been so terribly impacted by events.

“I have long admired the strength and resourcefulness of New Zealanders, and I send my thoughts and prayers to all those who are supporting response and recovery efforts to help people repair or restore homes, businesses and lives.”

He ended with the Maori phrase: “Kia kaha, kia maia, kia manawanui. Be strong, be brave, be steadfast.”

