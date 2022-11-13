In Pictures: Nation pays tribute to war dead on Remembrance Sunday
The King laid a wreath at the Cenotaph for the first time in his role as head of state.
The King has marked his first Remembrance Sunday as the UK’s monarch by laying a wreath during a ceremony at the Centoaph in London.
Charles laid his floral tribute after buglers from the Royal Marines played the Last Post.
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales watched the ceremony from the balcony of a nearby Government building.
A number of former prime ministers also attended the ceremony.
Ceremonies to mark the date also took place up and down the UK, including at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Edinburgh, Portsmouth and Enniskillen.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.