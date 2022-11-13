In Pictures: Nation pays tribute to war dead on Remembrance Sunday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King has marked his first Remembrance Sunday as the UK’s monarch by laying a wreath during a ceremony at the Centoaph in London.

Charles laid his floral tribute after buglers from the Royal Marines played the Last Post.

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales watched the ceremony from the balcony of a nearby Government building.

A number of former prime ministers also attended the ceremony.

Ceremonies to mark the date also took place up and down the UK, including at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Edinburgh, Portsmouth and Enniskillen.