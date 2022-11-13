Jump to content

In Pictures: Nation pays tribute to war dead on Remembrance Sunday

The King laid a wreath at the Cenotaph for the first time in his role as head of state.

Pa
Sunday 13 November 2022 13:49
The King during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Yui Mok/PA)
The King during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King has marked his first Remembrance Sunday as the UK’s monarch by laying a wreath during a ceremony at the Centoaph in London.

Charles laid his floral tribute after buglers from the Royal Marines played the Last Post.

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales watched the ceremony from the balcony of a nearby Government building.

A number of former prime ministers also attended the ceremony.

Ceremonies to mark the date also took place up and down the UK, including at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Edinburgh, Portsmouth and Enniskillen.

Recommended

