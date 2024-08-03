Jump to content

Young dancers entertain King at Highland Games

Charles and other visitors were forced to shelter from the sometimes heavy rain.

Craig Paton
Saturday 03 August 2024 20:33
The King attended Mey Highland Games on Saturday (Robert MacDonald/PA)
The King attended Mey Highland Games on Saturday (Robert MacDonald/PA)

Dancers at Mey Highland Games in Caithness impressed the King during his visit on Saturday.

Charles attended the games in northern Scotland despite repeated spells of heavy rain forcing visitors to seek shelter.

The King sat with officials from the games (Robert MacDonald/PA)
The King sat with officials from the games (Robert MacDonald/PA)

The King watched as athletes participated in the traditional tug o’ war and the tossing of the caber – which involves entrants carrying a long and heavy tree trunk and throwing it in an attempt to turn it end over end.

He also took in the dance competition, watching participants with games’ officials from inside a tent to protect them from the inclement weather, and he was seen smiling at young entrants in their traditional garb.

Attendees, including the King, were forced to shelter from the rainy weather (Robert MacDonald/PA)
Attendees, including the King, were forced to shelter from the rainy weather (Robert MacDonald/PA)

Dressed in his traditional kilt, Charles was seen greeting attendees – including a very young baby – as he continues his stay in Scotland.

Earlier this week, he battled midges at a vast expanse of peatland in Sutherland.

The King greeted well-wishers on his visit (Robert MacDonald/PA)
The King greeted well-wishers on his visit (Robert MacDonald/PA)

The Flow Country is widely considered to be the largest area of blanket bog in the world and covers about 1,500 square miles in the Highlands, and it is estimated to store about 400 million tonnes of carbon dioxide – more than is stored by all UK woodlands combined.

