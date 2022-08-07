Jump to content
What the papers say – August 7

The cost-of-living crisis and Tory ballot promises lead the Sunday papers.

PA Reporter
Sunday 07 August 2022 02:31
What the papers say – August 7 (PA)
What the papers say – August 7 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The front pages feature reports of worsening fuel poverty and cost-of-living woes.

The Observer features a piece from former prime minister Gordon Brown warning of a fuel poverty “timebomb” and demanding an emergency budget, while charities have told The Independent that Government financial support must be doubled.

The Sunday Times says Rishi Sunak has promised a multi-billion pound package to help with the crisis if he is made Prime Minister, while the Sunday Express reports the former chancellor has pledged to crack down on child grooming.

The Sunday Mirror says young girls have been groomed on TikTok.

The Sunday Telegraph features Environment Secretary George Eustice urging water companies to introduce more use restrictions.

Sunday People reports activists are planning mass protests across Britain as another heatwave may be in the works.

The Sun on Sunday says Rebekah Vardy has been called “cruel” by friends of her ex-agent.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on criticism of the BBC from Hi-De-Hi star Su Pollard.

