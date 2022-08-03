The Proclaimers: Get walking to help Mary’s Meals feed world’s poorest children

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email

Scottish musical stars The Proclaimers have called on the public to start walking to help raise funds to feed children in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Craig and Charlie Reid, who famously sang about walking 500 miles, are backing Scottish charity Mary’s Meals campaign Move for Meals, which encourages people to raise sponsorship while getting active.

“We’re not asking you to walk 500 miles, or 500 more. With Mary’s Meals, just a small number of steps can help to feed hungry children across the world,” Charlie said.

The twins, from Leith, Edinburgh, have supported the charity for several years.

The Proclaimers have supported the charity for several years (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Mary’s Meals workers serve nutritious school meals in countries where children have little or no access to food.

The charity said the promise of a good meal also attracts hungry children to the classroom, giving them the energy to learn and hope for a brighter future.

And the average global cost to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a whole school year is just £15.90.

Mary’s Meals reaches 2,279,941 children every school day in 20 countries, including Ethiopia, Syria and Haiti.

Craig said: “Summer is here, and there’s never been a better time to get your walking shoes on and raise money for this great charity.

“It costs just £15.90 to feed a hungry child with Mary’s Meals for an entire school year – so a little sponsorship can make a big difference.”

To take part in the campaign, participants have been asked to get active, for example either walk, cycle or swim, while being sponsored for or donating to Mary’s Meals.

The hashtag #moveformeals can also be used if those taking part wish to share their activity on social media.

Dan McNally, head of grassroots engagement at Mary’s Meals, said: “We serve Mary’s Meals in the world’s poorest, and often most difficult, locations because we know that’s where children need us the most.

“Today, we face some of our greatest challenges yet in a world devastated by conflict, food insecurity and the cost-of-living crisis.

“It is easy to feel hopeless when faced with so much suffering. But every single thing that people do for our mission makes an enormous difference to the children who eat Mary’s Meals.”