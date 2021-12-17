Leonard Hubbard, former bassist of The Roots, dies aged 62

The musician was a permanent fixture of the Philadelphia-based band from 1992 until 2007.

Mike Bedigan
Friday 17 December 2021 01:55
Microphone stock photo (Andy Butterton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Hip Hop band The Roots have paid tribute to their former bass player Leonard Hubbard, who has died aged 62.

A tribute posted on Twitter by the group said: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard.

“May your transition bring peace to your family, to your friends, to your fans and all of those who loved you.

“Rest in Melody Hub”

Hubbard retired from the band in 2007 after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

