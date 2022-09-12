Mourners to pay respects to the Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to the Queen from later on Monday as her coffin lies in rest in Edinburgh.

Large crowds are expected to be present at St Giles’ Cathedral, where mourners will be allowed to file past the late Queen’s coffin from around 5.30pm on Monday until 3pm on Tuesday.

A queue will start at George Square Lane/North Meadow Walk in The Meadows, where one wristband per person will be issued.

The hearse carrying the coffin of the Queen travels along the Royal Mile (Phil Wilkinson/The Scotsman/PA) (PA Wire)

Only people with wristbands will be allowed to enter and flowers are not be permitted to be brought in.

Anyone planning on attending is warned to expect long waits and airport-style security checks.

Mourners are also being asked to pass the coffin without pausing in order to ensure as many people as possible can pay their respects.

A series of local and major road closures remain in place due to the ceremonies continuing to take place in the city centre, with those planning on paying their respects at St Giles’ being requested to access George Square by public transport or on foot.