What the papers say – April 30

Details of the King’s coronation dominate Sunday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Sunday 30 April 2023 02:39
What the papers say
What the papers say
(PA Archive)

The coronation dominates the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers as full details of Saturday’s ceremony are revealed.

The Sunday Times and The Mail on Sunday both concentrate on the homage to the King, with people watching at home urged to play their part in proceedings.

The Sunday People also focuses on the homage, saying the nation will “join chant for Charles”.

The homage also features in the Sunday Express, but it leads on the King’s pledge to serve the people during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

And while The Sun on Sunday touches on the homage, it concentrates on the Duke of Sussex’s rapid return home to the US for his son Archie’s birthday after the coronation.

The Sunday Mirror steers away from the details of the ceremony to focus on the rising cost of the coronation due to the security operation.

Politics edges out royal events on the fronts of several newspapers – The Sunday Telegraph leading on an interview with potential US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis backing Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch’s “war on wokery”.

The Observer reports on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s bid to be bolder than previous prime minister Tony Blair on public service reform.

The Independent reveals the results of an investigation which pins the blame on pubs and clubs shutting down on Brexit.

And the Daily Star on Sunday has an interview with comedian Bobby Davro about his fiancee’s cancer diagnosis.

