King to pay staff bonus of up to £600 to help with cost-of-living crisis

Staff earning less than £30,000 a year will receive £600 in a one-off payment.

PA Reporter
Saturday 12 November 2022 17:34
The King is to pay a bonus to his staff, the Sun reported (PA)
The King is to pay a bonus to his staff, the Sun reported (PA)
(PA Wire)

Royal staff will receive a bonus of up to £600 to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The Sun reported that the bonuses, to be paid on top of this month’s salary, will amount to tens of thousands of pounds.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment but it is understood that those whose income derives from the privy purse will receive their bonus from the privy purse, and those whose income comes from the Sovereign Grant will get their bonus from the grant.

Similarly, it is understood that those whose income comes from the Royal Collection Trust will receive their bonus from the trust.

Staff earning less than £30,000 a year will receive £600 in a one-off payment, those on between £30,000 and £40,000 will receive £400, and those who are paid between £40,000 and £45,000 will receive £350, the Sun said.

According to the royal accounts for 2020-2021, there are 491 full-time equivalent staff across the royal palaces paid for from the Sovereign Grant, with the wage bill coming to £23.7 million.

In June, a royal source said the royal family was “extremely conscious” of the crisis affecting the nation, with the then Prince of Wales paying very close attention to the matter.

