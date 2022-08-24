What the papers say – August 24
The alleged murder of a nine-year-old girl is splashed across the front pages.
The nation’s papers are led by the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in her own home.
The Sun, The Independent and the i all splash a photograph of the girl, named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who the Daily Mail describes as “a picture of innocence”.
Metro leads on a plea from police for the “underworld” to turn in the gunman, while the Daily Express calls it an “appalling act of evil”.
And the Daily Mirror describes the girl’s death as “unbearable”.
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says the EU is feared to be losing the will to back Ukraine against Russia.
The Financial Times reports the cost of shielding families from spiralling fuel-bills has been estimated at £100 million.
The Guardian reports that companies selling grain are profiting from the “hunger crisis”.
The Times says members of the Red Arrows have been accused of bullying, misogyny, assault, sexual harassment and drunkenness.
And the Daily Star says regular sex can boost health as much as quitting alcohol and tobacco.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.