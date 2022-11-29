What the papers say – November 29

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England taking on Wales in Qatar and changes to the Government’s Online Safety Bill feature among the stories on the nation’s papers.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star all dedicate their front pages to the much-anticipated World Cup group stage clash between England and Wales.

Meanwhile, The Times and The Telegraph report on the Government’s amendments to the Online Safety Bill, which would boost protections for children and remove controversial measures that would have forced social media sites to take down material designated “legal but harmful”.

The Guardian leads with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signalling the end of the “golden era” of relations between Britain and China, while The Independent says police in China have cracked down on widespread anti-Covid protests.

A Tory rebellion is brewing over England’s onshore wind ban, according to the i.

The Daily Mail says up to 200 private schools could be forced to close if Labour follows through on plans to scrap their tax breaks.

The Financial Times reports European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has warned the firm “is not done” raising interest rates.

And Metro carries comments from Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who claims Russian soldiers have been given orders to rape civilians.