What the papers say – December 7

The mid-week newspapers cover looming industrial action by paramedics and 999 call handlers in their largest strike for 30 years.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, Financial Times and Daily Express report the nation-wide strike by ambulance trusts is planned for December 21 and 28.

The planned action prompts the Daily Mail to attack Labour, with the paper writing that the opposition is taking “millions of pounds from unions trying to cripple Britain with strikes”.

The i continues to report on the Strep A outbreak among school children – the fight against which “may need extra antibiotics”.

The Daily Mirror also covers the deadly infection by focusing on the heartbroken parent of the ninth child to die.

Elsewhere, Metro and The Guardian splash with the Covid-contracts-for-PPE saga involving Tory peer Michelle Mone, with the latter paper reporting that the second company she lobbied ministers over “was a secret entity of her husband’s family office”.

Meanwhile, The Sun says Frenchman Kylian Mbappe has been “outed” as a Three Lions fan ahead of the England v France World Cup quarter final.

And the Daily Star features the Arctic blast that is freezing Britain with icy wind and snow.