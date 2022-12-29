What the papers say – December 29

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The papers focus on law and order, civil servant scrutiny and a “national crisis” in dementia care.

The new general secretary of the Trades Union Congress tells The Independent that strikes will continue until the Government negotiates pay rises.

The Daily Express says a “horrific wave” of murders over Christmas has prompted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to pledge to make the streets safer.

Labour proposes law and order reform to The Times, with the party suggesting victims of anti-social behaviour choose how offenders are punished.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has scrapped a wide-ranging review of the tax system, prompting the Daily Mail to ask: “Have Tories given up on cutting tax?”

A review has found taxpayers’ money has been given to groups promoting Islamic extremism, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Others to benefit from the public coffers are civil servants, with The Sun reporting they have received £30 million in gift cards over the last year.

Families of those with dementia warn in The Guardian of a “national crisis” in care safety after half of residential homes inspected this year were rated inadequate or requiring improvement.

The Daily Mirror celebrates an extra 1,000 defibrillators being made available around the UK in parks, shops and post offices to help those suffering cardiac arrest.

ExxonMobil is suing the European Union to try to force the bloc to scrap a windfall tax on oil producers, says the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star reports on a “puss in boot” after police found a tiger cub hidden in a car during a traffic stop.