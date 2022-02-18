What the papers say – February 18

The papers focus on fears about Storm Eunice and warnings over Ukraine as the working week concludes.

The Daily Mail says Britain has braced for a “once in a decade” storm, The Sun calls Eunice a “killer storm” and Metro notes the Army is on stand-by after the Met Office issued a red alert for 100mph winds.

The i leads on Eunice, the Daily Express calls it the “Storm of the Century” and the Daily Star predicts it will be the worst storm for 32 years as it advises readers to “go back to bed” after buying the morning paper.

The Daily Telegraph reports Joe Biden and Boris Johnson have warned that Russia has begun “false flag” attacks as a pretext to invading Ukraine, in a story also covered by The Guardian, The Times and The Independent.

The US president is cited in the Financial Times as saying Russia will invade Ukraine within “several days”.

And the Daily Mirror reports the “shocking collapse” in social care has led to thousands of vulnerable residents being forced out of homes.