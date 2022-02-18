What the papers say – February 18

The ‘storm of the century’ and the latest concerns about Russia are on the front pages.

PA Reporter
Friday 18 February 2022 03:56
What the papers say – February 18 (PA)
What the papers say – February 18 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The papers focus on fears about Storm Eunice and warnings over Ukraine as the working week concludes.

The Daily Mail says Britain has braced for a “once in a decade” storm, The Sun calls Eunice a “killer storm” and Metro notes the Army is on stand-by after the Met Office issued a red alert for 100mph winds.

Recommended

The leads on Eunice, the Daily Express calls it the “Storm of the Century” and the Daily Star predicts it will be the worst storm for 32 years as it advises readers to “go back to bed” after buying the morning paper.

The Daily Telegraph reports Joe Biden and Boris Johnson have warned that Russia has begun “false flag” attacks as a pretext to invading Ukraine, in a story also covered by The GuardianThe Times and The Independent.

The US president is cited in the Financial Times as saying Russia will invade Ukraine within “several days”.

Recommended

And the Daily Mirror reports the “shocking collapse” in social care has led to thousands of vulnerable residents being forced out of homes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in