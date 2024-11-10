What the papers say – November 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Politics and royal issues jostle for centre stage on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The fallout from the Budget continues to feature heavily with The Sunday Telegraph focusing on the threat of blockades at ports and supermarkets by farmers angry at rises in inheritance tax.

The Times also focuses on supermarkets, saying Tesco is facing a £1 billion rise in the company’s national insurance bill.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves features on the front of The Observer, which says she will use a speech to promote free trade, in contrast to tariffs planned by US President-elect Donald Trump.

The Independent also concentrates on politics with ministers accused of “scaremongering” over a refusal to revisit prisoners serving indefinite jail sentences.

Pictures of the Princess of Wales feature on several titles as she appeared at the Festival of Remembrance as she returns to public duties after cancer treatment, The Sun on Sunday declared she is “back on duty”.

The Sunday Express says Kate is ready to accompany her husband on royal duties and overseas tours in the new year.

Royal matters also occupy the Mail On Sunday, which says the Duke of York is facing calls to reveal who has financed him to remain at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

And the Daily Star Sunday says the country is facing a “festive crisis” with a shortage of “fat, bearded men in red suits” to play Father Christmas.