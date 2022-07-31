Jump to content
What the papers say – August 1

The Lionesses’ Euro final victory over Germany at Wembley leads most of the papers on Monday.

PA Reporter
Monday 01 August 2022 00:55
The front pages focus on England’s jubilation at football coming “home” and the latest from the Tory leadership race.

“It’s home!” declares the Daily Express, The Guardian calls the side “game changers” in its headline and the Daily Star praises the Lionesses as “roarsome!”

There will be “no more years of hurt”, according to Metro, the Daily Mirror says the team are “history makers” and The Times notes the Queen called them “inspirational”.

The Daily Mail marvels that “it wasn’t a dream”, The Independent simply refers to the victory as “history” while The Sun uses its wrap to send a message to the Three Lions: “Move over fellas.. it’s home!”

The Daily Telegraph and i, meanwhile, focus on the hustings where Rishi Sunak has vowed to cut income tax by 4p with seven years.

And European powers have eased efforts to curb trade in Russian oil amid inflation and energy fears, according to the Financial Times.

