Ex-Dragons’ Den investor Theo Paphitis backs Labour after Tory ‘chaos’

Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis said Labour would end the “chaos” of the Conservative era.

The former Dragons’ Den star joined Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail as the Labour leader championed his party’s plans for the economy.

Mr Paphitis said Labour’s manifesto was “in line with my ambitions of having a stable business environment and the end of the chaos that we’ve had to live through over the last eight to nine years at least”.

Sir Keir and Mr Paphitis – who owns chains Ryman Stationary, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue – tried their hand at making jewellery during a campaign event in Basingstoke.

He told the BBC he had lost faith in the Conservatives.

“Stability for business, growth and wealth creation used to form part of their agenda,” he said.

“Well, they’ve forgotten it, it now that very much sits in the Labour Party.

“That’s why I’m here, I haven’t changed, they’ve gone away from me.”