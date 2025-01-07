Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New Orleans and Magdeburg attacks show that the UK “must not get complacent” to the terrorist threat, former Prime Minister Theresa May has said as she hailed new legislation aimed at keeping people safe.

Baroness May of Maidenhead welcomed a new law designed to help prevent and reduce the harm of terror attacks at event venues, such as nightclubs, concert halls and churches.

The legislation, also known as Martyn’s Law, will force all UK venues that expect 200 people or more to be on-site at once to have plans for the event of a terror attack.

Venues that expect 800 people or more to be on-site at once will also have to take steps to reduce their vulnerability to an attack.

Figen Murray campaigned for the measures after her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett was killed, along with 21 other people, in the Manchester Arena bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Lady May, who was Prime Minister at the time of this attack, emphasised the importance of the Bill to protect lives.

She said: “The attacks that took place in Magdeburg and New Orleans over Christmas and New Year show that we cannot be complacent about the terrorist threat.

“There is a danger when terrorist attacks do not take place for a period of time, that we are lulled into a false sense of complacency – and we must not be.

“That is one of the reasons why this Bill is so important.

“I welcome the fact that the Government has brought it forward so early in its legislative programme and I welcome the fact that it has such broad cross-party support.”

Recalling the aftermath of the Manchester Arena bombing, Lady May said: “Having visited some of the survivors in hospital shortly after the event and having met more survivors thereafter subsequently, I realised the absolute horror of what took place on that night and the horror of a terrorist who deliberately focused on attacking children and young people.

“That night was a traumatic night for all involved and, of course, as we know, that will be with them for the rest of their lives.

“Our response has to be that we do what we can to ensure that, in future, if a terrorist attack takes place where an event is taking place of that sort, in premises where there are significant numbers of people, that fewer people lose their lives and, as far as possible, that injuries are reduced.”

Lady May made her comments as peers debated the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill at second reading in the House of Lords.

Introducing the Bill, Lord Hanson of Flint told the upper chamber: “The public rightly deserve to feel safe when they visit public premises and attend events. We think we have got the right balance.

“I think it is reasonably important that locations do take those appropriate reasonable practical steps to protect staff and the public from the horrific events of terrorism.

“This Bill – and this doesn’t happen very often – this Bill if passed by this House will save lives. This Bill will aid people to save lives.

“This Bill will be a testament to the people who have lost lives in the past.”

Labour former defence secretary Lord Browne of Ladyton said: “This Bill is necessary to help protect our people from co-ordinated, malign terrorist activity, to protect their families from unimaginable grief and to increase our collective preparedness for acts of terror where they seem feasible.”

Former terror law watchdog and independent crossbencher Lord Carlile of Berriew said: “What we are doing is improving the safety of the public albeit arising from tragic circumstances that never should have occurred.”

Conservative peer and former chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost warned of the added burden the legislation placed on smaller organisations and warned of “mission creep”.

He said: “I don’t want to live in a society where all our public facilities become like airports, with security checks, with barriers, with cordons, with security officials barking at us if we put a foot wrong.

“We have already gone some way down this road and so all the more reason to be sure that this Bill’s provisions really are genuinely proportionate, genuinely reduce risks in a worthwhile way and don’t take us further down a path which risks never being reversed.”

Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales and Tory peer Baroness Newlove began her speech by reading out the names of the 22 victims murdered in the Manchester bombing and reminded peers more than a thousand were injured in the atrocity.

She said: “This Bill represents such a vital step in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism. Its provisions are reasonable and proportionate and its poet nail to save lives is immense.

“By supporting this legislating we honour the memories of those lost and the injured in the Manchester Arena bombing, ensuring their legacy is one of action and progress.”