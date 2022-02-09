Therese Coffey denies she could resign in spat with Labour MP

The Work and Pensions Secretary and a Labour MP had a terse exchange after he brought up “a rumour” that she was preparing to resign.

Neil Coyle MP, disgruntled at what he saw as Therese Coffey’s inability to answer Work and Pensions Committee questions, asked the Cabinet minister whether she had “one foot out the door”.

But Ms Coffey hit back by calling suggestions she was considering quitting “ridiculous”, and appeared to issue her own subtle threat to bring up “other stuff that happened downstairs” in her reply to the opposition figure.

Is that the reason you can’t answer any questions today, because you’ve got one foot out the door? Neil Coyle, Labour MP

Mr Coyle told the Work and Pensions Secretary on Wednesday it was “really disappointing that you’ve turned up and been unable to answer so many questions”.

His remark came after the Conservative minister asked to come back to the committee about a question on “yellow card” sanctions for those on benefits.

Offering a defence to the accusation, Ms Coffey said she either did not recall some details or was being asked about other departmental briefs.

The Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP followed up by asking: “There was a rumour the Secretary of State is going to resign.

Labour MP Neil Coyle accused the Work and Pensions Secretary of being ‘unable’ to answer questions from the committee (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

“Is that the reason you can’t answer any questions today, because you’ve got one foot out the door?”

The Cabinet minister replied: “No, don’t be ridiculous Neil.

“If you want to bring up gossip, I could bring up other stuff that happened downstairs.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate for this select committee, thank you.”

Mr Coyle retorted: “I can discuss that stuff any time.”