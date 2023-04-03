For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a statement from the family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel is read outside court following the sentencing of Thomas Cashman on Monday, 3 April.

The 34-year-old has been sentenced to a minimum of 42 years in prison after he was found guilty of murdering the nine-year-old and the wounding with intent of her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, as he chased convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into their Liverpool home on 22 August 2022.

Cashman was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Nee and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

During a 19-day trial, the jury heard Cashman - who admitted operating as a “high-level” cannabis dealer in the area - had been “scoping out” Nee, the intended target, on the day of the shooting.

The court heard how Cashman lay in wait for him, armed with two guns, as he watched a football match at the house of a friend.

Cashman did not appear for his sentencing at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

