Meghan’s father Thomas Markle in hospital after suffering stroke

The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke.

Mr Markle, 77, had been planning to fly to the UK in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with hopes to meet members of the royal family and his grandchildren – Archie and Lilibet – for the first time.

However, on Tuesday morning he was rushed to hospital after having a stroke.

Karl Larsen, who has a YouTube channel with Mr Markle, confirmed the news to the PA news agency.

Mr Larsen added that the retired director of photography had been looking forward to travelling to the UK for the jubilee.

Mr Markle did not attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 as he was recovering from heart surgery.