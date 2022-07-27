Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – July 28

The front pages are preoccupied with the ongoing union disputes and rising cost of living.

PA Reporter
Thursday 28 July 2022 00:50
What the papers say – July 28 (PA)
What the papers say – July 28 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The RMT dispute, energy bills and the drought are among the topics on Thursday’s papers.

The Guardian and the i both lead on a threat of a general strike from RMT head Mick Lynch.

Predictions that energy bills could rise to an average of £500 a month are front page of the Daily Mirror, The Independent and the Daily Express.

Recommended

The Daily Telegraph and The Times lead on a warning from the UK’s national security advisor that an accidental nuclear war with China is a growing risk.

The country has experienced its driest July since 1911, reports Metro, amid worries regarding the UK’s drought.

The Daily Mail writes that a lawyer has won an employment tribunal case after her chambers investigated her stance on gender.

The US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates again is front page of the Financial Times.

The Sun reports Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is on holiday with a new girlfriend.

Recommended

And the Daily Star reports on new advise for Brits to cut back on washing their hair to save water.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in