What the papers say – November 25

The front pages finish the working week with questions about a Tory peer’s PPE dealings as well as the latest on David Walliams.

PA Reporter
Friday 25 November 2022 04:13
What the papers say – November 25 (PA)
World Cup fever on “bunk-off Friday” and migration concerns are splashed across the national mastheads.

The Government is considering a crackdown on foreign students bringing dependents and studying “low-quality” degrees after net migration to the UK climbed to a record half a million, according to The Times and i.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is quoted by the Daily Express as saying the Tories “remain committed to reducing migration over time”.

New figures show the number of asylum applicants has reached more than 140,000, reports The Independent.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says Labour has called for an investigation following claims Conservative peer Michelle Mone may have benefited from Covid PPE contracts.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have challenged Rishi Sunak’s authority by demanding an end to the ban on onshore wind farms, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror calls the Royal Mail a “first class disgrace” for refusing to give staff a “decent” pay bump despite providing shareholders almost £2 billion.

The Daily Mail reports GPs have voted to limit their hours to 9am to 5pm, which the paper says will make “it even harder to see” a doctor.

Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed Ukraine will thwart Russia’s attacks on his country’s power networks, says the Financial Times.

The Sun reports David Walliams will step down from being a judge on Britain’s Got Talent after being forced to apologise for swearing about some of the show’s contestants.

And Metro has England fans sinking 30 million pints watching the Three Lions take on the USA at the World Cup, with the Daily Star calling it “bunk-off Friday” in anticipation of staff leaving work early for the match.

