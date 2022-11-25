What the papers say – November 25
The front pages finish the working week with questions about a Tory peer’s PPE dealings as well as the latest on David Walliams.
World Cup fever on “bunk-off Friday” and migration concerns are splashed across the national mastheads.
The Government is considering a crackdown on foreign students bringing dependents and studying “low-quality” degrees after net migration to the UK climbed to a record half a million, according to The Times and i.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman is quoted by the Daily Express as saying the Tories “remain committed to reducing migration over time”.
New figures show the number of asylum applicants has reached more than 140,000, reports The Independent.
Meanwhile, The Guardian says Labour has called for an investigation following claims Conservative peer Michelle Mone may have benefited from Covid PPE contracts.
Former prime minister Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have challenged Rishi Sunak’s authority by demanding an end to the ban on onshore wind farms, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The Daily Mirror calls the Royal Mail a “first class disgrace” for refusing to give staff a “decent” pay bump despite providing shareholders almost £2 billion.
The Daily Mail reports GPs have voted to limit their hours to 9am to 5pm, which the paper says will make “it even harder to see” a doctor.
Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed Ukraine will thwart Russia’s attacks on his country’s power networks, says the Financial Times.
The Sun reports David Walliams will step down from being a judge on Britain’s Got Talent after being forced to apologise for swearing about some of the show’s contestants.
And Metro has England fans sinking 30 million pints watching the Three Lions take on the USA at the World Cup, with the Daily Star calling it “bunk-off Friday” in anticipation of staff leaving work early for the match.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.