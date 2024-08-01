TikTok presenter and historic theme park character among most popular jobs

Support truly

The most popular jobs this year have included TikTok presenter, emergency call handler, and working as a historic character at a theme park, according to new research.

A study by jobs site CV-Library showed that adverts for data management officers were the most searched by jobseekers.

Adverts for a historic character in a theme park and train conductors were also popular.

Forget a dream job as a doctor, teacher or vet, the most popular jobs of 2024 include working in theme parks, as TikTok presenters, or on trains Lee Biggins, CV-Library chief executive

TikTok presenters also attracted a lot of interest as more brands look to leverage the platform to grow audiences and sell products, said the report.

Lee Biggins, chief executive of CV-Library, said: “Forget a dream job as a doctor, teacher or vet, the most popular jobs of 2024 include working in theme parks, as TikTok presenters, or on trains.

“Brits are also keen to make a difference, with emergency call handlers and social sustainability roles also high up the wish list, demonstrating that job seekers are looking for more than just money in 2024.

“For employers looking to stand out, creating a fun and supportive work environment and having a clear company mission will help you pass the popularity test with candidates.”