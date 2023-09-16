Youths ‘film shoplifting for TikTok’ as businesses call for Government aid

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shoplifting and abuse at independent shops are increasing due to the cost-of-living crisis and youths filming it for TikTok, forcing some businesses to close, it has been said.

Muntazir Dipoti, president of the Federation of Independent Retailers which has 10,500 members, said 850 incidents of theft or verbal abuse are recorded across its members every day, and incidents have increased 25% in the last year.

Mr Dipoti said one independent retailer died after suffering a heart attack when tackling shoplifters.

And another had to evacuate the premises as armed police were called to the business while between £70,000 and £100,000 worth of damage was caused inside.

The retailers feel so unsafe, we shouldn't feel so unsafe Muntazir Dipoti, president of the Federation of Independent Retailers

He said due to the cost-of-living crisis people have gone from previously stealing more expensive items to every day products such as tins of spam.

And members have seen a rise in youths filming themselves stealing from shops to post on sites such as TikTok.

Mr Dipoti is calling on the Government to give a grant of £1,500 to independent retailers to improve their security.

He said: “The majority of retailers have got CCTV but their cameras might not be the latest technology, for example HD cameras, we feel £1,500 would suffice to get them where they need to be.

“Retailers would feel like they’ve been listened to and supported and it’ll give them that confidence.

“In the last six months we’ve had 30 or 40 shops close and they’re saying they can’t keep up with theft and with rising costs because of the cost-of-living crisis, it’s not just affecting normal people it’s affecting businesses as well.

“It’s a sad situation unfortunately.”

Mr Dipoti said shoplifters previously would steal more expensive items such as razors but are now turning to every day items such as tins of spam or corned beef.

“I had an incident a couple of months ago where this customer I’ve known for 12 or 13 years who comes every week bought her shopping, then a staff member said I’m sure she put something in her bag, I brushed it off but the next time a staff member kept a close eye on her and she did it again,” Mr Dipoti said.

Young people have started stealing and filming it for social media sites such as TikTok, Mr Dipoti said.

Shop keepers are human beings as well. Muntazir Dipoti, president of the Federation of Independent Retailers

He said one of his members in Scotland tried to tackle teenagers who were stealing and verbally abusing him and suffered a heart attack.

Mr Dipoti added: “He died on the spot.

“The retailers feel so unsafe, we shouldn’t feel so unsafe.

“You do think ‘am I going to be coming back home tonight or not?’, you just don’t know.

“My message is not to tackle them because it’s not worth it as you don’t know what they’re going to pull out.”

He added: “There’s just no trust in the police unfortunately because of the lack of response, they’ve not got the resources to turn up, the retailers have given up.

“Shopkeepers are human beings as well.”

In a recent incident in the West Midlands, a shop keeper had to evacuate the shop and armed police were called as one person caused between £70,000 and £100,000 worth of damage, Mr Dipoti said.

He said: “This guy walked into the shop, he was completely out of it, took his top off and opened a couple of wine bottles and started drinking it, then started throwing bottles.

“The worker got all of the customers out of the shop and there was an off-duty police officer there who rang the police and asked for armed officers.

“In 12 or 13 minutes he caused £70,000 to £100,000 worth of damage.”

Dame Sharon White, the boss of John Lewis, previously said shoplifting has become an “epidemic”, with incidents not always investigated by police.

John Lewis is among 10 of the UK’s biggest retailers which have agreed to fund a police operation to crack down on shoplifting, dubbed Project Pegasus.

The companies are expected to pay around £600,000 towards the project, which will utilise CCTV pictures and facial recognition technology to get a better understanding of shoplifting operations.

It is said that the project will benefit all retailers.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Shoplifting strikes at the heart of the British high street, and the Policing Minister has asked forces to take a zero tolerance approach to this crime.

“By enabling retailers to share better information on shoplifting with police forces and build up a national strategic picture, Project Pegasus will help crack down on criminal gangs across the country.”

Home Office minister Chris Philp said: “We have record police numbers and I expect them to help all retailers.

“This scheme will help all retailers, not just the big ones, as it will identify criminal gangs.

“It is an important part of the response.”