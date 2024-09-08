He made the greats greater: Tim Burgess leads tributes to bassist Herbie Flowers

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Charlatans singer Tim Burgess has led the tributes to David Bowie and Lou Reed bassist Herbie Flowers saying he “made the greats sound greater” following his death at the age of 86.

It comes after Flowers’s death was confirmed by close family members on Facebook.

In a post on Twitter, Burgess said: “Farewell Herbie Flowers, he made the greats sound greater.”

Bowie’s estate also paid tribute to the star’s former collaborator, saying: “We are very sad to learn of the passing of Herbie Flowers in the last couple of days.

“His work with Bowie and associates over the years is too long to list here.

“Aside from his incredible musicianship over many decades, he was a beautiful soul and a very funny man. He will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Suede bass player Mat Osman, also joined in with tributes, adding: “RIP Herbie Flowers. So many great basslines – imagine having played on Space Oddity, Walk on the Wild Side and Rock On.”

Flowers, who was born in Isleworth in 1938, began his career in the 1960s as a session musician playing for producers, including Shel Talmy, Mickie Most and Tony Visconti, before becoming a founding member of Blue Mink in 1969, playing on their UK number three single, Melting Pot.

By the 1970s, he was playing with some of the biggest and most influential artists of the decade such as Bowie, Sir Elton John and Reed.

In 1972, he played on Reed’s pioneering Transformer album, giving the single Walk On The Wild Side its recognisable twinned bassline.

Flowers later revealed in a 2005 interview with the BBC that he had come up with the idea for the bassline as he would be paid double as a session musician for playing two instruments.

Another of Flowers’ most recognisable basslines featured on David Essex’s 1973 glam single, Rock On, which was double-tracked and used a slapback effect to give the song its polyrhythmic backbeat.

He was a member of the final line up of T Rex shortly before Marc Bolan’s death, featuring on the band’s final album, 1977’s Dandy In The Underworld, and Bolan’s Marc TV show.

With Bowie, he played on the singer’s second album called David Bowie in 1969 (commonly known as Space Oddity), and played on 1974’s Diamond Dogs following the break-up of Bowie’s band the Spiders From Mars earlier in the year.

With Sir Elton, he played on 1970s Tumbleweed Connection, and Madman Across The Water in 1971.

Flowers also played on French singer Serge Gainsbourg’s influential 1971 concept album, Histoire de Melody Nelson.

In the late 1970s, Flowers founded the instrumental prog rock band, Sky, recording and performing with the band until 1995, releasing seven albums.

Other records featuring Flowers include Bryan Ferry’s The Bride Stripped Bare, Paul McCartney’s Give My Regards To Broad Street, and Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version Of War Of The Worlds.