Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liverpool to ‘come to life’ for Eurovision, BBC director general says

Tim Davie visited the venue for Eurovision 2023, the ACC Liverpool, on Friday.

Eleanor Barlow
Friday 14 October 2022 16:31
Director General of the BBC Tim Davie speaks to the media at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Director General of the BBC Tim Davie speaks to the media at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Viewers of next year’s Eurovision will see Liverpool “coming alive”, the BBC director general said as he visited the city to begin preparations.

Tim Davie visited the venue for Eurovision 2023, the ACC Liverpool, on Friday – a week after the city was confirmed as the host.

Asked about plans for the event, he told the PA news agency: “I’m not going to give you too much because we’ve got a bit of work to do, but I think what you’ll see is a couple of things, one is the city itself coming alive.

“This isn’t just about one event, of course we’ve got the semi-finals and all the things that are going on around it, but I think you’ll see a city come to life which is  really inspiring.

Recommended

“I think you’ll see a kind of festival atmosphere across the period.

“In the show itself it is a bit early and I’m not going to give away anything that we’re cooking up.

“One thing I would say is we’re doing this on behalf of Ukraine so it will absolutely be a programme and a show and a whole host of events where Ukraine and Liverpool are really in this together.”

Mr Davie and Kate Phillips, director of unscripted for the BBC, met those behind the city’s winning bid, including Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson and the city region metro mayor Steve Rotheram, at the 11,000 capacity arena which will be home to the show.

The director general said: “You meet people here and they’re fiercely proud of the win.

“I think more than anything they want to put on a world-class event and bring more people close to Liverpool but also, for everyone in this region, to give them the party of their lives and then show that to millions, tens of millions of people across the world.”

He said Liverpool scored well in a number of areas when deciding where to hold the contest, which was won by Ukraine last year but will not be hosted there due to the Russian invasion.

“When you look at a bid you look across is the venue perfect, has the city got real commitment, has it got the legacy events in place, school programmes, all the things that go around a winning bid, and has it got fantastic people,” he said.

“I think that was all there for Liverpool.

“The other thing was there’s a soul to this place isn’t there, a warmth, a history, which I think also counts.”

Recommended

He said final budgets for the contest were being “worked on”, but it would bring money into the city.

He added: “I think this is going to be really good value for money.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in