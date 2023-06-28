Titan submersible wreckage recovered from water after fatal implosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wreckage from the Titan submersible has been recovered from the ocean floor near the Titanic, following a fatal implosion which killed five people.

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were killed on board the deep-sea vessel, alongside OceanGate Expeditions’ chief executive, Stockton Rush, and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

On Wednesday pictures emerged of large pieces of debris from Titan after they were transported to shore in St John’s, Canada.

The images showed a crane unloading the wreckage from the Horizon Arctic ship in the city’s harbour.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they are looking into the five deaths.

Safety investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada made inquiries on Titan’s main support ship, the Polar Prince, after it docked in St John’s harbour on Saturday.

The Titan submersible lost contact with tour operator OceanGate Expeditions an hour and 45 minutes into the two-hour descent to the wreckage, with the vessel reported missing eight hours after communication was lost.