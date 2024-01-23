Storm Isha clear-up continues as Storm Jocelyn brings further disruption

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Efforts to restore power to customers on the island of Ireland after Storm Isha have continued as Storm Jocelyn swept in and caused further damage.

The latest storm has seen a new series of weather warnings come into effect across the island.

An orange wind for Galway and Mayo came into force at 5pm and will lift at midnight.

A similar warning for Donegal came into operation at 6pm and will end at 2am on Wednesday.

A yellow wind warning is in effect for the rest of the country for the remainder of Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday.

A number of flights were diverted on Tuesday due to the bad weather.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow wind warning came into effect at 4pm on Tuesday and is due to lift at 1pm on Wednesday.

One of Northern Ireland’s most popular visitor attractions was forced to close on Tuesday due to damage caused by Storm Isha.

In a social media post, Titanic Belfast confirmed that it had closed its doors to safeguard public and staff.

It said: “Due to damage caused to its roof during Storm Isha and further inclement weather from Storm Jocelyn preventing safe access to the roof, Titanic Belfast has taken the decision to close, to safeguard the public and its staff and to allow for further assessment of the damage.

“The safety of the public and its staff are Titanic Belfast’s priority and as such access to the building is closed and customers are being asked not to come to the site. All prebooked customers will be notified and refunded.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

In the Republic of Ireland, 24,000 of the 221,000 customers who lost power during Storm Isha remained without supply on Tuesday evening.

A further 14,000 customers lost supply during Tuesday due to Storm Jocelyn.

Approximately 4,500 homes in Northern Ireland were still without power on Tuesday evening due to damage caused by Storm Isha.

Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure said multi-agency partners have been working around the clock to restore electricity supplies damaged by falling trees.

A spokesperson said: “Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring strong winds from 4pm today and a yellow Met Office warning has been issued and will remain in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

“The advice is to consider if your journey is necessary and to be aware there is a high risk of fallen trees, branches or other debris on the road.

“Where roads are closed people are reminded to adhere to road signs and follow any diversions in place.”

The department also said that ongoing industrial action being taken by public sector workers may disrupt the clear-up operation.

It added: “The clear-up operation following Storm Isha continues, to address the remaining obstructions on the road and significant interruptions to electricity supplies.

“Further disruption is expected.”

A number of community assistance centres opened across Northern Ireland on Tuesday for those still affected by power cuts offering hot drinks and information.

In the Republic of Ireland the majority of customers still without power are in the north west of the island.

Storm Jocelyn is named after Northern Ireland astrophysicist Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell.