What the papers say – June 23

The implosion of the missing submersible claiming the lives of five people dominated Britain’s front pages on Friday, alongside the increase in interest rates which have sparked fears of a recession.

The Daily Express says the Titanic has claimed the lives of five more people after a remotely operated vehicle found debris from the Titan submersible.

Metro and the Daily Mirror both report on the implosion of the submersible that went missing on Sunday, killing five people.

The Daily Mail and The Sun show pictures of the five lives lost on the missing submersible.

Meanwhile, The Times features both the submersible implosion and the hike in mortgage rates on its front page.

The Guardian highlights the ongoing economic turmoil in Britain, saying due to inflation banks have raised interest rates to a 15-year high.

The Financial Times reports interest rates have been raised to 5% in an effort to combat inflation.

The i says Rishi Sunak has ruled out tax cuts after the interest rate hike.

The Daily Telegraph says the US has been accused of turning against the UK over Nato by blocking Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s run for the secretary general role.

And the Daily Star says the boss of a water firm has blamed the hot summer and wet winter for leaks in their water pipes.