Rock band Train pay tribute to founding member Charlie Colin after death at 58

American pop rock band Train have paid tribute to founding member Charlie Colin following his death at the age of 58.

His mother reportedly told US outlet TMZ that he died following a slip in the shower while he was house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium.

His sister confirmed his death to another outlet. His exact cause of death remains unclear.

A post to Train’s official Instagram page said: “When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him.

“He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do.

“His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond.

“I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart.

“I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own.

“You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

Train, which is fronted by singer Patrick Monahan, formed in San Francisco in the 1990s and the group are known for hit songs including Hey, Soul Sister and Drive By.

Colin, who was one of the original members, played bass for the band and in 2022 he told the Power Players With Dan Clark podcast that he “technically left Train in 2005”.