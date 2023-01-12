All the nominations for the Brit Awards 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the nominations at the 2023 Brit Awards, but there are also strong showings from The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys.

The nominations were announced by BBC Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders during a live stream on the official Brits social media channels.

The duo also enlisted the help of Olympian Tom Daley and Euro 2022 and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott for the reveal.

This year four genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public via a vote on TikTok.

Here is a full list of all the nominees:

– Album of the year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign LanguageFred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)Harry Styles – Harry’s HouseStormzy – This Is What I MeanWet Leg – Wet Leg

– Artist of the year

Central CeeFred again..George EzraHarry StylesStormzy

– Group of the year

The 1975Arctic MonkeysBad Boy Chiller CrewNova TwinsWet Leg

– Best new artist

Kojey RadicalMimi WebbRina SawayamaSam RyderWet Leg

– Song of the year

Aitch and Ashanti – BabyCat Burns – GoDave – StarlightEd Sheeran and Sir Elton John – Merry ChristmasEliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest of Them All)George Ezra – Green Green GrassHarry Styles – As It WasLewis Capaldi – Forget MeLF SYSTEM – Afraid To FeelSam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

– International artist of the year

BeyonceBurna BoyKendrick LamarLizzoTaylor Swift

– International group of the year

BlackpinkDrake and 21 SavageFirst Aid KitFontaines DCGabriels

– International song of the year

Beyonce – Break My SoulBebe Rexha and David Guetta – I’m Good (Blue)Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – PeruCast of Disney’s Encanto – We Don’t Talk About BrunoGayle – abcdefuJack Harlow – First ClassLizzo – About Damn TimeLost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You NowOneRepublic – I Ain’t WorriedTaylor Swift – Anti‐Hero

– Alternative rock act (public vote)

The 1975Arctic MonkeysNova TwinsTom GrennanWet Leg

– Hip hop/rap/grime act (public vote)

AitchCentral CeeDaveLoyle CarnerStormzy

– Dance act (public vote)

Becky HillBonoboCalvin HarrisEliza RoseFred again..

– Pop/R&B (public vote)

Cat BurnsCharli XCXDua LipaHarry StylesSam Smith

– Rising star award (previously announced)

Flo – WINNERCat BurnsNia Archives