The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour diagnosis

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The singer, originally from Bolton, died on Wednesday surrounded by his family and bandmates, a statement released by the boyband said.

He disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Despite his diagnosis, in recent weeks he had performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour.

A statement on The Wanted’s Instagram page said: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

His widow, Kelsey Parker, formerly Hardwick, said the hearts of his family were broken by his death.

She wrote on Instagram: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

Tom Parker with bandmates Nathan Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness (PA) (PA Wire)

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

Siva Kaneswaran directly addressed his late bandmate in a post on Instagram.

He wrote: “Hey Tom, hope you’re having a blast up there.

“I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy.

“Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother x”

He has been married to Hardwick since 2018 and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year.

Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

During an appearance on This Morning, Parker joked that they were hoping for another.

In January 2021, he announced in an Instagram post that there had been a “significant reduction” in the size of the tumour and that he was “responding well to treatment”.

Parker appeared alongside his bandmates at a Stand Up To Cancer in December, marking the first time their have performed together since 2014.

The group, best known for hits Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and All Time Low, also recently released a greatest hits album, entitled Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits.

Parker used his platform to campaign for better treatments for those suffering brain traumas.

He told an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours in December: “I’m staggered they can find a cure for Covid within a year but, for decades on end, they haven’t found better treatments let alone a cure for brain tumours.

“Why is it taking so long for clinical trials to come through?”