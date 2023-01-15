Jay McGuiness helps Siva Kaneswaran with dancing in surprise Dancing On Ice visit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jay McGuiness has helped his fellow The Wanted bandmate Siva Kaneswaran with his dancing during the show Dancing On Ice.

McGuiness, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, taught Kaneswaran some dance moves before the Irish pop star took to the ice for the first time on celebrity show on Sunday.

In the rehearsal video before the performances, McGuiness, 32, said during the programme: “I don’t think on stage (Siva) was known for his dancing. I think the boys got rhythm, but he needs a rehearsal.”

During his performance, Kaneswaran, 34, and his professional partner Klabera Komini were given thumbs up for their technical skating moves like the twizzle and the hoover and scored a total of 24 points from the judges.

Diversity dance troupe founder Ashley Banjo said: “For someone who doesn’t classify themselves as a natural dancer, your natural hold and positioning and presentation is just really graceful, It’s really aesthetically pleasing to watch.

“So now you just need to break out of that shell a little bit (and) build the confidence.”

Olympian skater Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean both praised the “technicality” of Kaneswaran’s performance.

Before the show aired, Kaneswaran revealed he was “scared” after hitting his head while practising.

The 34-year-old said: “I banged the back of my head. I’ve got a mild concussion as we speak so I’m seeing double a bit.”

Kaneswaran said his doctor had advised him to “not look at bright lights” and “avoid screens” for a while.

“I literally felt the back of my head, thinking, I’m like, I’m broken, but then once the medics came over and checked on me, they said ‘You’re all good, it was a minor bump’.

“I scared myself on the day… but overall, I’m very positive now.”

Asked how he is feeling ahead of the first performance, Kaneswaran said he is “really confident” and “focused”.

“I’m going to do my best, and, when I look back at this, I want to know that I gave 120% and I made my family and friends and everyone proud and myself proud.

“I think that’s what I’m nervous about – I don’t want to half-ass it, I want to do it.”

Kaneswaran said he decided to do the show after “witnessing” the courage of his bandmate Tom Parker, who died last year aged 33 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, and to raise awareness of the illness.

He also said during the programme: “I guess I’m still grieving…

“(Tom’s) courage when he was fighting with his illness and it was just so inspiring, I thought I’d bring that into my life and face my fears.

“I have no skating experience, I wanted to challenge myself.”

He said he has also spoken to radio DJ Sonny Jay, who won Dancing On Ice in 2021, and The Wanted bandmate Jay McGuiness, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

“(Jay’s) giving me some tips on, like, my form and how to put my posture, which I found really helpful. Honestly, it’s a team effort.”

– Dancing On Ice airs on Sundays on ITV and ITVX.