Security minister visits India to boost anti-extremism and anti-corruption work

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK and India will work together more closely to tackle extremism and the “corrosive influence” of corruption, Tom Tugendhat has said.

The security minister is in India for a three-day visit to bolster co-operation with the country on security initiatives.

He will also attend the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting.

A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face Tom Tugendhat

Mr Tugendhat announced new funding aimed at tackling pro-Khalistan extremism – a separatist movement in northern India – when he met with India’s external affairs minister, Dr S Jaishankar, in New Delhi on Thursday.

The £95,000 investment will be used to boost the UK Government’s understanding of the threat posed by pro-Khalistan extremists.

The Home Office minister will also visit India’s Central Bureau of Investigation, and meet the Indian national security adviser before he travels to Kolkata for the G20 anti-corruption meeting on August 12.

Mr Tugendhat said: “The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place.

“A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I’m committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism – whatever form it takes.

“Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society and threatens our national security.

“I am delighted to be attending the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial meeting, presided over by India, to continue strengthening global resilience and cracking down on its corrosive influence.”