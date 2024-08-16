Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tom Tugendhat visits Wales in bid to canvass Tory member votes

The Conservative leadership hopeful visited Anglesey in north Wales as he canvasses for votes with Tory members across the UK.

David Lynch
Friday 16 August 2024 13:22
Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat (PA)
Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat (PA) (PA Wire)

Tom Tugendhat has pledged to champion Conservative voices across the country, while taking aim at Labour’s record during a visit to Wales.

The Conservative leadership hopeful visited Anglesey in north Wales, as he canvasses for votes with Tory members across the UK.

Ynys Mon, the parliamentary constituency for the island, was lost by the Conservatives at the General Election to Plaid Cymru’s Llinos Medi, after a close fought three-way race between the Welsh nationalist party, the Tories and Labour.

Mr Tugendhat is said to have pledged to “work tirelessly” to protect the Union during a speech he made in his bid to succeed Rishi Sunak.

He is also said to have criticised the Labour Welsh Government for “public service failures in devolved areas”.

Mr Tugendhat reflected on the Conservative Party’s own lack of unity in recent years as he spoke, telling Tory members: “Unfortunately, in recent years, instead of exposing Labour’s failures in Wales, we in Westminster were distracted by internal conflicts, allowing Welsh Labour to scapegoat us and lose the trust of the Welsh people.

“This is what I will put an end to. As leader of the Conservative Party, I will always fight to protect the Union. If the union fails, we all fail.

“I will fight for you in Westminster, but also make sure there is a credible, conservative alternative here in Wales, ready to take the fight to Labour in 2026 and deliver on the priorities of the Welsh people.”

